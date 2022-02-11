UPDATE: Body found in Buena Vista after house fire; identified by family members as former police officer

UPDATE 6:04 p.m.: While officials have not confirmed it, family members and neighbors tell WFXR News that the person who died in the house fire along Cherry Avenue was a retired Buena Vista police officer named Jay Patterson.

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WFXR) — Authorities are investigating after a house fire in Buena Vista led to the discovery of a dead body.

The fire reportedly occurred at a home along Cherry Avenue.

We’re in Buena Vista where authorities confirm a dead body was discovered after a house fire. Police are still investigating. We’ll have neighbor reaction and any known info at 6:30 on @WFXRnews pic.twitter.com/1tJBJl2e1m — Rhian Lowndes (@RhianLowndes) February 11, 2022

WFXR News has reached out to the Buena Vista Police Department for more information about this incident.

(Photo: Courtesy Rhian Lowndes/WFXR News)

This is a developing story. Check back with WFXR News for updates.