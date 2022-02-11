UPDATE: Body found in Buena Vista after house fire; identified by family members as former police officer

UPDATE 6:04 p.m.: While officials have not confirmed it, family members and neighbors tell WFXR News that the person who died in the house fire along Cherry Avenue was a retired Buena Vista police officer named Jay Patterson.
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WFXR) — Authorities are investigating after a house fire in Buena Vista led to the discovery of a dead body.
The fire reportedly occurred at a home along Cherry Avenue.
WFXR News has reached out to the Buena Vista Police Department for more information about this incident.
This is a developing story. Check back with WFXR News for updates.