Body of Norfolk man found in Appomattox River

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police have identified the body of a man found nearly two weeks ago in the Appomattox River.

According to a release, authorities reported to the area of Roslyn Landing Park in Colonial Heights at around 9:15 p.m. on June 4 after a body was discovered in the river by members of the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.

Police later identified the victim as 52-year-old Aaron P. Hegele of Norfolk.

A DGIF spokesperson said that the incident did not initially appear to be boating related. CCPD said at this point in their investigation, no foul play is suspected.

Police continue their investigation. Anyone with any information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

