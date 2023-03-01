RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — From Snickerdoodle to Goat Cheese with Blueberry Swirl the Blue Cow Ice Cream Co. is spreading ice cream love to its fifth location in Richmond on March 24.

The Roanoke-based ice cream shop started in 2017 and is run by a married couple, Jason and Carolyn Kiser. All of their flavors are handmade and challenge the creativity of flavor. The new shop is opening in Greengate just in time for spring.

“With each new opening, we’re making a commitment to serve up unique flavor combinations in a fun, community-oriented shop,” said co-owner Kiser.

On the day of its grand opening, free single scoops and unlimited flavor samples will be offered from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and the first 50 customers will receive an ice cream pint koozie.

Here are the Blue Cow Ice Cream Co. locations:

Roanoke – 1115 Piedmont St SE Roanoke, VA

Virginia Beach – 2817 Shore Drive Virginia Beach, VA

Fredericksburg – 607 William Street Fredericksburg, VA

Richmond – The Village 7017 Three Chopt Rd Richmond, VA 23226

For more information about Blue Cow Ice Cream Co. and to see available flavors and store details for each location, visit their website.