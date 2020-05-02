Blue Angels fly over Northern Virginia to honor frontline workers

170916-N-NI474-171 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Sept. 16, 2017) The U.S. Navy flight demonstration squadron, the Blue Angels, diamond pilots perform the Left Echelon Parade maneuver at the Naval Air Station Oceana Air Show 2017. The Blue Angels are scheduled to perform more than 60 demonstrations at more than 30 locations across the U.S. in 2017. (U.S. […]

VIRGINIA (WAVY) — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds flew over parts of Maryland, Washington D.C., Virginia, and Georgia on Saturday to honor essential workers who are battling the coronavirus pandemic on the frontlines.

The flight path was released on Friday and shows that around 11:50 a.m., the team flew over Northern Virginia, Arlington, Fairfax, Manassas, and back up past Annadale before ending at the National Mall in Washington D.C. just afternoon.

The Blue Angels Twitter account shared some of the photos and posts, including the flyover at Inova Fairfax Hospital in Northern Virginia.

Let's all take a moment to thank those on the front lines 👏 https://t.co/6Y1xbvc11B — Blue Angels (@BlueAngels) May 2, 2020

Other posts showed photos and videos of hospital workers cheering the pilots on as they flew overhead.

“America Strong is a way for both teams to show appreciation to the thousands of doctors, nurses, first responders and essential workers out there serving on the frontline day-in and day-out,” said Cmdr. Brian Kesselring, U.S. Navy Blue Angels commanding officer and flight leader for the flyover. “This is an extraordinary and unprecedented time but we will get through this. We are all in this together.”

