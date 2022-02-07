Blacksburg Police announce second arrest in Friday night shooting at the Melody Hookah Lounge

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) – Blacksburg Police have made a second arrest in the Blacksburg shooting incident that claimed one life and injured four others on Friday night.

According to the department, 28-year-old Jalen Mykal Pierce of Roanoke was arrested for being an accessory after the fact of first-degree murder for his role in the shooting at the Melody Hookah Lounge in Blacksburg.

Pierce was taken before the Roanoke City Magistrate where he was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.