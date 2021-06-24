‘Blackest Bus in America’ will stop in Richmond for Friday for national voter education, outreach campaign

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — The People For the American Way and Black Voters Matter “Freedom Ride for Voting Rights” is set to stop in Richmond Friday as part of its national voter education and outreach campaign.

The bus, which the groups call the “Blackest Bus in America,” is expected to make stops in various southern states from June 18-26. Topics covered on each stop include voter suppression, federal voter protections, Black voting power.

The event in Richmond will run from 1-3 p.m. Friday at Monroe Park, 620 W Main Street.

Some local officials from Hampton Roads are expected to participate, including Young Elected Official Network (YEO) members Newport News Commissioner of the Revenue Tiffany Boyle, Portsmouth Commonwealth’s Attorney Stephanie Morales.

Others include:

Black Voters Matter

Voter education awareness, local speakers

Young Elected Official Network (YEO) members Joshua Cole (28th District, State House) and Wes Bellamy (Former Vice Mayor, Charlottesville)

People For YEO Deputy Director Markus Batchelor

People For Senior Director of Field Mobilization Diallo Brooks

“BVM’s Freedom Ride for Voting Rights continues the tradition of the original Freedom Rides, the historic protests that took place 60 years ago to challenge racial segregation in the South. BVM announced the initiative earlier this year on the 60-year anniversary of the original Freedom Rides,” People For the American Way wrote in a release.

The next stop on the tour is Washington D.C. on Saturday.

For more information, visit Black Voters Matter’s website or follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.