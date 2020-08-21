BJ’s launches curbside pickup, contactless shopping option at all Virginia locations

VIRGINIA (WAVY) – BJ’s Wholesale Club announced on Friday that the company will begin offering a contactless, curbside pickup option at all Virginia locations.

“It’s more important than ever to provide our members with a variety of convenient options to shop the club,” said Jeff Desroches, executive vice president, Club Operations Officer. “Our new, contactless curbside pickup service is another example of how we’re focused on getting members the products they want; however they want.”

Members can order from thousands of items on BJs.com or on the BJ’s app and have the items delivered right to their car. Designated parking is available for pickup once the orders are ready. A team member will bring the order out and load it into the vehicle for contactless service.

BJ’s also announced that the company is expanding its ‘buy online, pick up in-club’ service to include fresh and frozen grocery items. Members can order fresh and frozen items in addition to general merchandise products, grocery items, and sundries on BJs.com or the BJ’s app for pickup in-club.

BJ’s Locations in Virginia:

Alexandria

Chesapeake

Fairfax

Falls Church

Fredericksburg

Gainesville

Hampton

Mechanicsville

Norfolk

Richmond

Roanoke

Virginia Beach

Woodbridge

The expansion is currently available in select clubs and will be available at all locations by the end of October 2020.

Shoppers can learn more about BJ’s Wholesale Club by visiting BJs.com.

Latest News