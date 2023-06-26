FILE – A home router and internet switch are displayed on June 19, 2018, in East Derry, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAVY) — The Biden Administration has awarded more than $1.4 billion to Virginia as part of its “Internet for All” initiative.

According to a press release, there are 364,156 homes and small businesses in Virginia without a high-speed internet connection.

The funding comes from the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program. U.S. Secretary of Commerce, Gina Raimondo announced how much of the BEAD program’s $42.5 billion each state and territory will receive.

“This historic $1.4 billion investment, made possible by President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, will bring affordable, high-speed Internet and good-paying jobs all across Virginia,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “I am proud to support this investment, and look forward to working with Governor Youngkin to connect every Virginian to the full potential of the digital economy.”

The goal of the BEAD program is to ensure that everyone has reliable and affordable high-speed internet access by upgrading or deploying broadband networks.