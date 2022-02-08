Biden and Spanberger visiting Culpeper to talk about lowering prescription drug prices

President Joe Biden speaks to the media after meeting privately with Senate Democrats, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — President Joe Biden and Rep. Abigail Spanberger will visit Culpeper County on Thursday to speak about the effort to reduce health care costs and prescription drug prices.

The planned visit to Spanberger’s district comes as negotiations on Biden’s Build Back Better plan, a massive social spending package, have stalled in the U.S. Senate.

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, a key vote in a tied Senate, has already said the package, which would fund initiatives to combat climate change and social welfare programs, is “dead.” The plan’s uncertain future has led the Biden administration to acknowledge certain provisions will have to be cut in order for the proposal to pass.

“I welcome the opportunity to bring the President of the United States to my district to hear directly from the people I serve. On Thursday, I will be speaking with President Biden in Virginia’s Seventh District to discuss how we can work together to lower the cost of prescription drugs,” Spanberger said in a statement Tuesday.

Spanberger added that addressing the affordability crisis for health care costs is one of her top priorities. The moderate Democrat has been critical of Biden’s sweeping proposal, telling The New York Times that “nobody elected him [Biden] to be F.D.R.”

“For Virginia’s seniors, the rising cost of lifesaving prescription medications is creating significant uncertainty. When I meet with families, I hear heartbreaking stories related to high insulin costs and the middlemen who are ripping them off,” Spanberger’s statement continued. “And when I talk to our neighbors with chronic conditions, I learn about the tough financial decisions they are forced to make — such as skipping meals or putting off mortgage payments — because of skyrocketing drug prices.”

Biden’s appearance with Spanberger is ahead of congressional primaries and midterms. Spanberger is seeking a third term in a new district that stretches from Caroline County to Madison County and includes the city of Fredericksburg and Dale City in Prince William County.

The new 7th District, approved by the Supreme Court of Virginia, no longer includes the western Henrico suburbs, where Spanberger lives, or the western Chesterfield suburbs. Those Richmond-area suburbs, considered Spanberger’s base during her first two congressional races, are now in Republican Rep. Rob Wittman’s 1st District.

