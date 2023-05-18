WASHINGTON (WAVY) – The Biden administration awarded $500,000 to the Chickahominy Indian Tribe for high-speed internet.

Ten Indian tribes are receiving funds totaling nearly $5 million as part of the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program.

“Access to high-speed internet is essential in today’s connected society, but oftentimes our tribal communities in the Commonwealth, and across the country, lack the necessary infrastructure to deploy broadband,” said Sen. Warner. “I’m glad this grant, made possible through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law I was proud to negotiate, will give the Chickahominy Tribe the resources they need to expand their broadband capabilities.” said Senator Mark Warner.

In addition to funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, these new grants bring the total of the program to over $1.77 billion awarded to 157 Tribal entities.