Better Business Bureau shows online scams on the rise during pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — More people staying home during the coronavirus pandemic means people are spending more time online.

A new report from the Better Business Bureau shows a spike in people falling victim to online scams.

According to the new report, online purchase scams, which were already on the rise, increased even more during the pandemic. More than 80% of consumers who reported one of these scams this year lost their money.

Barry Moore, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau serving Central Virginia, says a new survey by the BBB found a spike in online scams this year.

“You have more people than ever online,” Moore said.

The top age group who fell for these scams are 35- to 44-year-old millennials

“And that’s a shame. I know they’re pretty savvy but they have to be very careful,” he said.

Moore says the most common issue this year is pet scams. Criminals will trick consumers out of their money for pet supplies or even fake pet sales.

If you can’t see that puppy and scratch behind its ears, don’t try to buy it over an online purchase.

Scammers are also targeting those without jobs, posing as employers and asking for direct deposit information. What you’re doing is giving them an open door into all of your banking.

Moore says he does not expect this spike in online scams to end anytime soon, but there are some ways you can protect yourself.

Remember — if it looks too good to be true, it probably is. Always do your research on the product and the website you’re buying from.

The Better Business Bureau also has a “scam tracker” on its website where people can report scams.

Thats another good resource to check out if you’re unsure.

