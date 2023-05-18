BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of around 30 cows that are out of their pasture and on the loose in the county.

Around 4 a.m. on Thursday, May 18, deputies received a call for a cow blocking the roadway in the 3100 block of Bright Leaf Road. The Virginia Department of Corrections Agricultural Work Camp was notified and launched a search for the cow.

According to authorities, an investigation of the pasture and fencing revealed that the fence had been damaged by a livestock stampede — likely due to a bear or a pack of coyotes disturbing the herd.

As a result, authorities report that approximately 30 cows have escaped from their pasture. It is believed the cows crossed from Liberty Church to Scott’s Company on Highway 58.

“Motorists and citizens should use caution when traveling in this area, especially at night due to the herd being displaced,” said Brunswick County Sheriff B.K. Roberts. “Correctional employees are actively partnering with our office and others to safely return the herd to the pasture.”

