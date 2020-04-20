Live Now
Bald Eagle that 'fell from the sky' soars again

Virginia

Courtesy – The Wildlife Center of Virginia

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WAVY) — The Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro released a previously injured eagle over the weekend after being poisoned with lead.

The Center says the eagle had been at the facility since January after it “fell from the sky” in Accomack. Vets drew blood and determined the bird had high levels of lead.

“It was the highest lead levels ever seen by Dr. Karra Pierce, our veterinary intern and someone who has treated many Bald Eagles,” said the officials from the center.

Lead has previously killed eagles or left them with permanent neurological issues.

Officials say the source of the lead most likely came from a deer carcass or another animal the eagle had scavenged. They say the eagle likely ingested some fragments of lead ammunition.

Wild life center officials are encouraging “responsible hunters” to switch to non-lead ammunition.

