Baby abducted from Chesterfield County, police believe suspect and child are in New York

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department says a woman who regularly babysits an infant from Chesterfield County has taken him to New York and is now refusing to return.

According to a police release, they are now searching for the baby boy and the woman who took him.

CCPD was notified of the abduction on March 28. By that point, the babysitter, 53-year-old Danielle R. Hicklin had been in possession of 4-month-old Marcello A. Husband for “several days.”

Hicklin knew Husband’s mother and regularly watched the baby for her. But now, she has taken Marcello to New York without permission from the mother and says she won’t come back with him.

CCPD has warrants out for Hicklin’s arrest. They suspect she is in Bronx, New York and that the baby is not in danger.

Anyone with information about the abduction can call Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 748-066.