Authorities seek yacht owner accused of asking juvenile employee to take pornographic images

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities are looking for a man who they believe asked a juvenile to take pornographic images in exchange for money.

The Mathews County Sheriff’s Office is looking for yacht owner William “Billy” Hooper, who is accused of asking an underage employee who worked on his boat to take pornographic photos.

Authorities also say they found “evidence of graphic material” involving Hooper and the juvenile.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the department has been investigating incidents that allegedly happened between April 1 and June 1 this year.

They believe a female juvenile was working on Hooper’s 59-foot yacht — registered to Hooper’s residence and business, Williams Wharf Oyster Company LLC — when Hooper asked to take pornographic images of her.

He allegedly said he would pay her for the images.

Through their investigation, the sheriff’s office found graphic images involving Hooper and the young female. They say they also found graphic material involving “unidentified victims.”

The sheriff’s office obtained search warrants and executed them at the business, located on Williams Wharf Road in Mathews County. They also searched the 59-foot yacht.

He is charged with human trafficking, solicitation of prostitution of a minor under 16, forcible sodomy, manufacture of child pornography, and two counts of use of a communications system to facilitate offenses involving children.

Hooper is aware of the charges against him, the sheriff’s office said. He is considered a fugitive from justice.

Authorities believe he is traveling with his wife Robin Hooper.

They are either in a 2008 Cadillac Escalade with Virginia tags reading “WWOC” or a silver or gold Chevrolet Avalanche with unknown Virginia tags. The Avalanche has “Williams Wharf Oyster Company, LLC” screen-printed in black on the side.

Stay with WAVY.com with updates.