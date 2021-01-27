Authorities search for woman who reportedly escaped from Virginia jail last year

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Authorities are searching for Tanishia Lawanda Taylor, 40, who reportedly escaped from Riverside Regional Jail. (Photos: Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are seeking public assistance in locating a fugitive who reportedly escaped from Riverside Regional Jail in N. Prince George, Virginia.

Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers are looking for Tanishia Lawanda Taylor, 40, who was serving time at the jail when she escaped on Nov. 6, 2020.

Officials say she was originally behind bars on several felony drug charges.

Anyone with information on Taylor or her whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Solvers at 807-748-0660. Anonymity is guaranteed, and tippers could receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10