Authorities say charges pending after collision leaves Pulaski County deputy dead, other driver injured

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says Sgt. Perry Hodge died in a crash early in the morning on Jan. 14, 2021. (Photo: Courtesy Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office)

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Authorities say a Pulaski County deputy is dead, a Pulaski resident is seriously injured, and charges are pending after an early morning crash in Pulaski County.

Virginia State Police say they responded to a crash on Route 11 — just north of Dublin and a little over a mile south of Route 1170 — at approximately 4:09 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 14.

According to police, a 2011 Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck was heading south on Route 11 when it crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a northbound 1998 Ford F150 pickup truck.

The Ford driver — identified by officials as 49-year-old Sgt. Perry A. Hodge with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office — died at the scene of the crash.

“Sergeant Hodge was a very dedicated public servant with over 15 years of loyal service to the citizens of Pulaski County. He was currently serving as the Sergeant over our School Resource Officers,” the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook on Thursday. “During his time helping watch over all our babies, Sergeant Hodge was passionate about their safety and making sure all the kids felt loved and cared for. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.”

On the other hand, police say the driver of the Chevrolet — 26-year-old Michael D. Morris of Pulaski — was brought to the hospital with serious injuries.

Neither driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to authorities.

Virginia State Police say charges are pending in connection with the crash, which is still under investigation.

Meanwhile, within hours of the crash, a memorial was set up to honor the late Pulaski County deputy.

In addition, law enforcement agencies, government officials, and first responders across the New River Valley — and even the Roanoke Valley — have already shown their support on social media for Hodge’s family and coworkers, whether by replacing their profile pictures with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office badge or by sharing their thoughts and prayers.

The Radford Police Department described Hodge as “a devoted public servant,” adding that “his legacy, commitment, and motivation will forever be with us.”

According to the Bland County Sheriff’s Office, Hodge’s time at the New River Criminal Justice Training Academy allowed him to touch the lives of a generation of officers, saying that Hodge “set an exemplary example for the law enforcement community.”

The Dublin Fire Department asked community members to keep the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Hodge’s family, and the first responders who knew him and/or responded to Thursday morning’s crash in their prayers.