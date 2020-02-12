Authorities: Deputies confront black man wearing KKK robe

STAFFORD CO., Va. (AP) – Virginia authorities say a black man seen wearing a Ku Klux Klan robe and hood at a Virginia shopping center told sheriff’s deputies he was performing a social experiment.

Stafford County Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said in a video statement posted to social media that the sheriff’s office was called to a Target store at the Stafford Marketplace around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday to investigate reports of someone wearing the costume.

He says deputies found the person in the robe, identified him as a black man and determined he didn’t live in the area. Deputies warned him about wearing a mask in public and he left.

