FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Nearly seven months after a deadly shooting at a family’s home in the Reston area, detectives said they arrested the family’s au pair for murder.

The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said Thursday that the charge against Juliana Peres Magalhaes, 23, of Reston was in connection to the killing of Joseph Ryan, 39, of Springfield.

Officers found Ryan shot inside the home of Christine Banfield, 37, on Feb. 24, 2023. He died there. They found Banfield stabbed in an upstairs bedroom near Ryan. Banfield died at the hospital as a result of the stabbing.

FCPD officers initially went to the house, which is located in the 13200 block of Stable Way, after Peres Magalhaes and Banfield’s husband called 911.

As of Thursday, detectives said they still were interviewing people and looking at evidence to determine the circumstances that led up to Banfield’s stabbing.

Police said the charge against Peres Magalhaes in connection to Ryan’s death is second degree murder.