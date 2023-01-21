WINDSOR, Va. (WAVY) – The attorneys representing Army Lieutenant Caron Nazario filed a motion Friday requesting a new trial.

This motion comes after lt. Nazario was awarded less than $4,000 by a jury during a trial earlier this week.

The case began in August 2022 when Lt. Nazario filed a $1 million lawsuit against two Windsor police officers, Joe Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker, who he says assaulted and falsely imprisoned him during a traffic stop in 2020.

The jury found Gutierrez liable for assault, which awarded lt. Nazario $2,683 for the charges. The jury also awarded the lieutenant $1,000 in punitive damages for Crocker’s illegal search of his SUV during the incident.