Attorney Terwilliger announces $8.6 million combat human trafficking in Virginia

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WAVY) – United States Attorney G. Zachary Terwilliger announced Thursday that the Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs (OJP) awarded over $8.6 million to fund efforts that combat human trafficking and helping victims in Virginia.

“Human trafficking is modern-day slavery. As a former human trafficking prosecutor myself, I know firsthand that there is no more just prosecution than holding accountable those who would sell, sexually and physically exploit, and ultimately discard a human being,” said Terwilliger.

“Thank you to the Department of Justice for supporting efforts here in the Commonwealth of Virginia, and to our critical partners in this all-important fight to protect vulnerable individuals and hold traffickers accountable.”

The funds are through the DOJ’s Office for Victims of Crime (OVC) that has awarded over $97.4 million to state, local and tribal jurisdictions, service providers, and task-forces nationwide. Additionally, OJP’s National Institute of Justice awarded the remaining $3.5 million to support research and evaluation on human trafficking.

Awards for Enhanced Collaborative Model (ECM) Task Force to Combat Human Trafficking to Virginia organizations include:

$525,352 — Office of Attorney General of Virginia

$588,868 — Transitions Family Violence Services

$1,499,911 — ICF Incorporated, LLC

$2,500,000 — International Association of Chiefs of Police

$1,000,000 — National White Collar Crime Center

Awards for Housing Assistance Grants for Victims of Human Trafficking to Virginia organizations include:

$498,546 — Survivor Ventures

$368,130 — Transitions Family Violence Services

An award for Services for Minor Victims of Sex Trafficking issued to a Virginia organization includes:

1,684,000 — Virginia Department of Criminal Justice

“The scourge of human trafficking is the modern-day equivalent of slavery, brutally depriving victims of basic human rights and essential physical needs as it erodes their sense of dignity and self-worth,” said Attorney General William P. Barr.

“The Department of Justice is relentless in its fight against the perpetrators of these heinous crimes. Working with state and local law enforcement and community victim service providers, we will continue to bring these criminals to justice and deliver critical aid to survivors.”

For a complete list of individual grant programs, award amounts, and jurisdictions that will receive funding, click here. For more information about OJP and its components, click here.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.

