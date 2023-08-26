RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares is set to host a Human Trafficking Call to Action Summit.

According to the Attorney General’s office, the bipartisan summit will bring together human trafficking survivors, anti-human trafficking nonprofit leaders and government leaders across the Commonwealth to examine recent trends and develop solutions to eradicate human trafficking.

The event kicks off with a prayer dinner on Monday evening, which will include remarks from Governor Glenn Youngkin. Families of survivors and local religious leaders will be in attendance.

On Tuesday, the Anti-Human Trafficking Summit Virginia’s Response Session gets underway.