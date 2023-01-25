RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On Wednesday afternoon, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares released a 69-page report with the findings of a year-long investigation by his office into the Virginia Parole Board’s actions during March and April of 2020.

The investigation makes several strong allegations against former Parole Board Chair Adrianne Bennett, who now serves as a judge for the 2nd Judicial District Juvenile & Domestic Relations District Court in Virginia Beach. The investigation includes claims that Bennett made “significant and repeated violations of Parole Board policies and state law.”

The Attorney General’s investigation focused primarily on the Parole Board’s activities in March and April of 2020. The Office of the Attorney General describes the Parole Board as having had a “chaotic atmosphere” during this time as the pace of parole grants was “drastically accelerated.”

In March 2020, the Parole Board released 95 offenders, the highest number of releases in a single month, according to the AG’s report.

Between March and April of that year, the board released a total of 134 offenders — 130 of whom had been convicted of violent crimes, including murder, armed robbery and rape.

“Under Chair Adrianne Bennett, the Virginia Parole Board endangered public safety and abused its power by releasing dozens of violent felons against Parole Board policies, and frequently in clear violation of a court order or Virginia law,” Miyares said. “Judge Bennett’s brazen abuse of her power put Virginians’ safety at risk so that she could promote a criminal-first, victim-last agenda without regard for victims or their safety. The reckless disregard for the law described in my office’s report must never again be repeated.”

You can read the full report here, as well as a fact sheet on the investigations’ key points here.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.