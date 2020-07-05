Atlantic Coast Pipeline project canceled

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Dominion Energy and Duke Energy announced on Sunday that the Atlantic Coast Pipeline initiative is canceled due to delays, legal permitting issues, and costs associated with the project.

The ACP project was released to the public in 2014 under the plan that it would transport natural gas from West Virginia into Virginia and Hampton Roads, as well as North Carolina, along 600 miles of pipeline. The project goal was to facilitate with lack of energy supply and delivery for millions across North Carolina and Virginia.

Dominion Energy of Virginia and Duke Energy of North Carolina are two of four utilities involved in the project that was expected to create thousands of construction jobs and millions of dollars in tax revenue for local communities across West Virginia, Virginia, and North Carolina.

While the project recently won the vote 7-2 in the United States Supreme Court solidifying the decision to move forward, Dominion Energy released a statement saying that “recent developments have created an unacceptable layer of uncertainty and anticipated delays for ACP.”

The pipeline has been a controversial conversation topic for multiple reasons including legal challenges of the permits along with litigation risks. The risks could potentially create uncertainty with investigating, overall cost, and scheduling.

“Unfortunately, the inability to predict with confidence the outcome of the project’s permits and the potential for additional incremental delays associated with continued legal challenges, means that committing millions of dollars of additional investment for tree-felling and subsequent ramp up for full construction is no longer a prudent use of shareholder capital,” the statement continued.

The legal challenges and lawsuits associated with the permits are presenting issues and as a result, “the project cost has increased to $8 billion from the original estimate of $4.5 to $5.0 billion. In addition, the most recent public estimate of commercial in-service in early 2022 represents a nearly three-and-a-half-year delay with uncertainty remaining,” according to the statement.

We regret that we will be unable to complete the Atlantic Coast Pipeline. For almost six years we have worked diligently and invested billions of dollars to complete the project and deliver the much-needed infrastructure to our customers and communities.



Throughout we have engaged extensively with and incorporated feedback from local communities, labor and industrial leaders, government and permitting agencies, environmental interests and social justice organizations. We express sincere appreciation for the tireless efforts and important contributions made by all who were involved in this essential project.



This announcement reflects the increasing legal uncertainty that overhangs large-scale energy and industrial infrastructure development in the United States. Until these issues are resolved, the ability to satisfy the country’s energy needs will be significantly challenged. Thomas F. Farrell, II, Dominion Energy chairman, president, and chief executive officer, and Lynn J. Good, Duke Energy chair, president, and chief executive officer

Both of the companies plan to continue aggressively pursuing methods of energy efficiency and sustainability.

