At least 9 people were hurt in Lancaster County tornado during Isaias

LANCASTER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — At least nine people were hurt by a tornado in Lancaster County during Tropical Storm Isaias.
The EF-2 storm, which raged throughout parts of Central Virginia in the month of August, caused severe damage to several buildings and uprooted trees over a span of 15 miles.
Emergency officials are asking anyone with property damage to make sure they’ve reported the destruction.
Click here for more information.
