At least 3 people sent to the hospital following explosion, fire in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say at least 3 people were transported to the hospital following a massive fire in Harrisonburg Saturday morning.

According to a tweet from local officials, the Harrisonburg Fire Department arrived on the scene around 8:30 a.m. in the area of Miller Circle at South Main Street.

Governor Ralph Northam says state emergency personnel have been deployed for additional support following the fire.

The Harrisonburg Fire Department has not determined a cause, however officials say the fire appears to be contained to one building. They are asking the public to avoid this area.

Harrisonburg, in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, is a city of around 50,000 that’s home to James Madison University.

This is breaking news. Stay on WAVY for the latest updates.

