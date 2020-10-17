At least 3 people sent to the hospital following explosion, fire in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say at least 3 people were transported to the hospital following a massive fire in Harrisonburg Saturday morning.

According to a tweet from local officials, the Harrisonburg Fire Department arrived on the scene around 8:30 a.m. in the area of Miller Circle at South Main Street.

My team and I are closely monitoring the situation in Harrisonburg after a gas explosion this morning.



First responders and firefighters are on the scene, and we have deployed state emergency personnel for additional support. Please avoid the area. — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) October 17, 2020

Governor Ralph Northam says state emergency personnel have been deployed for additional support following the fire.

The Harrisonburg Fire Department has not determined a cause, however officials say the fire appears to be contained to one building. They are asking the public to avoid this area.

Harrisonburg, in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, is a city of around 50,000 that’s home to James Madison University.

This is breaking news. Stay on WAVY for the latest updates.

Latest Posts