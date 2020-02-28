As Democrats remain deadlocked on redistricting plan, Northam considers stepping in

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is considering floating an alternative redistricting plan as his fellow Democrats remain deadlocked on how best to draw new congressional and legislative maps next year.

Northam’s administration says it’s considering a range of options, including drafting new legislation or calling a special session. Democrats, including Northam, have made redistricting reform a key campaign plank.

House elections committee chairman Joe Lindsey says there will be no vote today on the redistricting constitutional amendment.



He says the governor is crafting a new proposal and wants to work on it over the weekend — Graham Moomaw (@gmoomaw) February 28, 2020

But the party has been split on whether to support a proposed constitutional amendment that passed the GOP-led General Assembly last year with broad bipartisan support, or to back a different proposal friendlier to the new Democratic majority.