As Democrats remain deadlocked on redistricting plan, Northam considers stepping in

Virginia

by: Associated Press

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam (D) delivers his State of the Commonwealth address on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is considering floating an alternative redistricting plan as his fellow Democrats remain deadlocked on how best to draw new congressional and legislative maps next year.

Northam’s administration says it’s considering a range of options, including drafting new legislation or calling a special session. Democrats, including Northam, have made redistricting reform a key campaign plank.

But the party has been split on whether to support a proposed constitutional amendment that passed the GOP-led General Assembly last year with broad bipartisan support, or to back a different proposal friendlier to the new Democratic majority. 

