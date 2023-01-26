BUENA VISTA, Va (WFXR) — Three men have been arrested in a robbery investigation in Buena Vista.

The incident prompter nearby schools to go into lockdown. Police say it happened at a home on the corner of Sycamore Avenue and 4th Street.

Details are still fairly limited at this time. Police say the men they were searching for were believed to be armed.

Neighbors tell WFXR this all happened between 10 and 11 a.m.– the robbery site is within a three-mile radius of four Buena Vista schools. Buena Vista City Public Schools announced they were going into lockdown just after 12 pm.

Buena Vista Police Department says two of the men were arrested fairly quickly. One neighbor, Wanda Swartz, says one of the men was caught in her backyard. She says she heard a lot of commotion and looked out her back window to see multiple police officers.

“I looked outside, and I saw five policemen walking down the street, which was a little terrifying. And then later there has just been a large presence of police officers in our neighborhood and they have told us to stay inside,” said Swartz.

Swartz says she was surprised to see so many officers and police vehicles on her street– adding that this is usually a very quiet neighborhood.

Buena Vista Police Department says there were no injuries resulting from the robbery. They are working to learn more about any motives or reason for the robbery– they say if you have any information to please contact authorities immediately.



