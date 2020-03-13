Arlington National Cemetery closes; family funerals still on

FILE – In this Thursday, March 28, 2019, file photo, a military bugler plays taps during a funeral at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va. The Army is proposing new rules that would significantly restrict eligibility for burial at Arlington National Cemetery in an effort to preserve a dwindling number of gravesites well into the future. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Arlington National Cemetery has closed to visitors except for families with scheduled funerals.

The cemetery announced the move in a series of tweets on Thursday, citing Defense Department directives and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Arlington National Cemetery will close to visitors beginning Friday, March 13, 2020 as we take precautionary measures to protect the health of our employees, families and visitors. Funerals will be conducted as scheduled. 1/ — Arlington National Cemetery (@ArlingtonNatl) March 12, 2020

Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency as the state’s number of confirmed cases among Virginians grew to 17, and advised all Virginians to avoid large gatherings “for the time being.” Northam said the situation is fluid and changing rapidly.