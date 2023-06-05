ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — When the Scripps National Spelling Bee started, 11 of the best spellers in the DMV began their journey. Heading into the finals, only one of the students remained: 14-year-old Charlotte Walsh of Arlington.

Charlotte, who is homeschooled through Compass Homeschool Enrichment, finds herself competing against 10 other people in the finals.

According to her biography on the spelling bee’s website, Charlotte’s interests include math and science. She’s thinking she’ll pursue a career in astrophysics or neuroscience. Charlotte is testing for her black belt in Tae Kwon Do, something she began working towards at the age of 6. She enjoys listening to music and walking around Washington, D.C. Charlotte volunteers with So Others Might Eat, which works “to break the cycle of poverty and homelessness.”

Charlotte’s appearance in the spelling bee isn’t her first. She in 2019 when she tied for 51st, and she was part of the bee in 2022 when she tied for 32nd place.

The finals, which take place at National Harbor in Prince George’s County, Md., air live on June 1, beginning at 8 p.m..