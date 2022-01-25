Area food bank celebrating Heart Healthy Month with screenings and education

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – In honor of Heart Healthy Month in February, the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and Eastern Shore and the YMCA of South Hampton Roads are hosting three events to promote heart wellness and tackle food insecurity.

These events will be held throughout Hampton Roads on Feb. 2, Feb. 15, and Feb. 23. They are free and open to the public.

Officials say that Heart Healthy Month will be broken up into three major components: a health component, a fitness/wellness component, and a food component.

For a full list of Heart Healthy Month dates, locations, and components, see below:

Dates and Locations:

Feb. 2: Greenbrier YMCA – 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Feb. 15: YMCA on Granby – 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Feb. 23: Indian River YMCA – 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Components:

Health Component:

Old Dominion University’s School of Nursing will be conducting

· Blood pressure screening

· HgA1C assessment

· Cholesterol screenings

· Hearing screening

· Heathy heart education: (from the American Heart Association)

Fitness/ Wellness Component:

· Personal trainer will be available

Food Component:

· Healthy food options

· Food pantry information (Foodbank)

· Nutrition information (Foodbank & ODU)

· Food cards (from ODU)

· Information on SNAP benefits