PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY — The Virginia Mortgage Relief Program will close to new applicants starting on October 1.

The program through Virginia Housing launched in January 2021 to help Virginia homeowners avoid foreclosing on their homes and being displaced. And so far they’ve disbursed more than $171 million to over 10,000 eligible households across the commonwealth.

The program has operated thanks to the $258 million in federal funding received from the American Rescue Plan, but that funding is getting ready to run out.

Virginia Housing says they’ll continue to take in applications submitted before October 1, and they’ll be processed based on remaining funding availability. There’s a cap of $50,000 per household.

“To the homeowners struggling to pay their mortgage or other homeownership-related expenses during these challenging economic times, VMRP provides valuable support and assistance to help ease the financial strain and keep families in their homes,” said Malika Mickey, VMRP manager. “We encourage those who have not applied and need assistance to do so now as funds are limited.”

You can apply online at VirginiaMortgageRelief.com or by contacting the VMRP Call Center at 833-OUR-VMRP (833-687- 8677), Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.