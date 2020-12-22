Appeal granted in 2010 UVa slaying over ‘malice’ definition

George Huguely V is escorted to Charlottesville Circuit Court for a hearing Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2012 in Charlottesville, Va. Charlottesville Circuit Judge Edward Hogshire rejected a defense motion to set aside Huguely Vs second-degree murder conviction and order a new trial in the May 2010 killing of Yeardley Love. Huguely V was convicted in February of killing of Love in a violent encounter in her Charlottesville apartment after a day of binge drinking by Huguely. In arguing for a new trial, attorneys for Huguely cited a series of errors before and during his trial. His sentencing is Aug. 30. He faces up to 26 years in prison. (AP Photo/The Daily Progress,Sabrina Schaeffer)

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A federal judge has granted a limited appeal filed by a former University of Virginia lacrosse player convicted a decade ago of murdering his ex-girlfriend.

George Huguely is serving a 25-year sentence for the 2010 slaying of Yeardley Love, who was herself a lacrosse player at U.Va. and was two weeks away from graduation when she was slain.

A federal judge on Monday ordered an evidentiary hearing be held to determine whether the jury improperly used a dictionary to look up the definition of “malice.”

One juror says a dictionary was used, while one denied it and others say they don’t remember.