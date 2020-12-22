Appeal granted in 2010 UVa slaying over ‘malice’ definition

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A federal judge has granted a limited appeal filed by a former University of Virginia lacrosse player convicted a decade ago of murdering his ex-girlfriend.
George Huguely is serving a 25-year sentence for the 2010 slaying of Yeardley Love, who was herself a lacrosse player at U.Va. and was two weeks away from graduation when she was slain.
A federal judge on Monday ordered an evidentiary hearing be held to determine whether the jury improperly used a dictionary to look up the definition of “malice.”
One juror says a dictionary was used, while one denied it and others say they don’t remember.
