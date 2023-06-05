CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An overnight fire at the Metro Richmond Zoo has left one animal dead, according to zoo officials.

Around 10 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, Chesterfield Fire and EMS responded to the zoo located on Beaver Bridge Road for a reported fire.

Upon their arrival, first responders found several buildings on fire and began to quickly put out the blaze.

In a statement, Metro Richmond Zoo officials said the fire began in the zoo’s workshop area and spread to the animal hospital, feed storage room and the zookeeper service area. The kangaroo animal enclosure fence was also damaged.

Due to the intensity of the fire within the buildings, crews took defensive action to prevent the flames from spreading.

Firefighters and zoo staff were able to rescue nine animals. Sadly, a meerkat who was receiving care in the zoo’s animal hospital died.

No other animals are in danger and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The zoo will open for regular hours on Monday.