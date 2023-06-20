RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA) announced last month that Amtrak Virginia set a ridership record for April.

According to a press release, Amtrak Virginia saw over 107,000 passengers in April 2023, which is a 53.2% increase over April 2022. All four of the Amtrak Virginia corridors saw an increase in ridership year-over-year for April.

Route April 2023 April 2022 % Increase Route 46 Roanoke 27,429 19,605 +39.9% Route 47 Newport News 29,945 16,519 +81.3% Route 50 Norfolk 39,197 26,195 +49.6% Route 51 Richmond 11,358 8,114 +40.0% Total 107,929 70,433 +53.2% Amtrak Virginia April 2023 vs April 2022 Comparison

“The growth in ridership that we have consistently seen over the past year confirms that rail is a necessary part of the transportation mix in Virginia,” said DJ Stadtler, Executive Director of VPRA. “With the additional roundtrips we launched last summer, we anticipated an increase in ridership, and Virginians have responded in record numbers – proof that the convenience of train travel makes it more attractive than sitting in traffic or flying on a crowded plane.”

Ridership for April 2023 was the highest seen in that month since state-supported service began in 2009.