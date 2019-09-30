Amtrak offering $10 tickets to celebrate 10 years in Virginia

An Amtrak train waits at a platform prior to its departure at Union Station November 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Amtrak is offering $10 tickets for 10 days in October to celebrate a “Decade of Rail in Virginia.”

Amtrak says it will offer tickets at that price to anywhere Amtrak Northeast Regional travels throughout the Commonwealth and Washington, D.C.

The deal applies for travel dates from Oct. 1 through Oct. 10.

Amtrak’s website says seating is limited and seats “may not be available on all trains at all times.” One child between the ages of 2 and 12 can travel with each adult at half the discounted rail fare.

