NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Amtrak has created a new fare structure that allows travelers to pick between two options that best meet their needs and budget.

The fare structure launched this week, and the new system will have two different booking types instead of three.

“This streamlined fare structure with more affordable and flexible fares is part of Amtrak’s continued commitment to upgrading the customer experience at every step along their journey,” said Amtrak President Roger Harris, in a release.

The two different types are:

Flex : For customers who want a more flexible travel option, these tickets are fully refundable if canceled, and can be changed without fees before departure

: For customers who want a more flexible travel option, these tickets are fully refundable if canceled, and can be changed without fees before departure Value: For customers who know their travel plans and want a more affordable option, these tickets are at a lower price than Flex tickets, non-changeable and receive a 75% refund if canceled.

Flex fares will often be available starting at lower prices than before, and some sale fares could be available.