Amelia man survives being run over, hit by a car multiple times: ‘He wanted to just, kill me’

AMELIA COUNTY, Va (WRIC) – Family and friends of one Amelia man who was hit by a car multiple times Tuesday evening say he’s a walking miracle.

Virginia State Police have arrested and charged the person who allegedly hit the man near Amelia Avenue and Pridesville Road.

“He pressed on the gas. He was looking at me like … like he was in NASCAR, like he wanted to just, kill me,” Treyvonte Holcomb said, about the look in the driver’s eyes moments before Holcomb was run over.

“I can’t believe it, but I’m here,” the man told 8News.

Holcomb and his family are thanking God he didn’t die after being hit by someone he said he’s known since his childhood.

“Oh, God is so good. God is awesome, baby. I am so thankful my son is alive after three hits,” Holcomb’s mother, Erica Roberts said on Tuesday.

The driver, Jalen O. Jackson, 20, now faces multiple charges including attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding and felony hit and run.

Holcomb said he was chasing Jackson Tuesday evening because Jackson took $100 from him.

“I chased him down, and I grabbed him in the car. And I shook him. And I shook him. And he backed the car up and ran over top of me in the yard,” he said.

After that, Holcomb said Jackson hit him with the car twice. “And I flew in the air, hit the car, flew in the air, twice.”

VSP said the Jackson fled and was later found with help from the Amelia County Sheriff’s Office.

Tire ruts, car parts and a bumper were still lying at the scene of the incident Wednesday.

Holcomb spent eight hours at Chippenham Hospital after the hit-and-run. He said he has bandages over stitches in his legs, a concussion and an injured pelvis.

“Everybody that’s watching me now? I’m one strong ox,” he said.

Jackson is being held at Piedmont Regional Jail awaiting a hearing that’s set to happen on Oct. 4.

Virginia State Police is investigating this incident.