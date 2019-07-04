Toddler found safe after AMBER Alert issued in northwest Virginia; search continues for alleged abductor

WARREN COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 2-year-old boy was safely located after State Police issued an AMBER Alert when he was reportedly abducted in Warren County, located in the northwestern region of Virginia.

Raequon Alan Ashby was believed to be in “extreme danger.”

The boy was allegedly abducted by 21-year-old Jashar R. Ashby, according to State Police. They are still searching for Jashar.

2-year-old Raequon Alan Ashby was found safe. Credit: Virginia State Police

He has brown eyes and blond dreadlocks and was last seen wearing a purple, camouflage shirt.

The suspect was last seen on Wednesday afternoon on Park Way in Front Royal. The vehicle he was driving, a red minivan, was found abandoned, according to troopers.

Anyone with information should call 911, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 540-635-4128 or dial #77 on a cell.