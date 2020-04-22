Amber Alert issued for three children in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WAVY) — An Amber Alert has been issued out of Roanoke for a child abduction late Tuesday night.

Virginia State Police say they believe 6-year-olds Cameron and Emma Allison, and 21-month-old Colin Allison are in extreme danger. They believe the children were abducted by John Varion Allison, and his wife, Ruby Marie Allison, may be with him.

John Varion Allison and Ruby Marie Allison

They may be driving a maroon 1999 Chevrolet Suburban with a Virginia plate VVU-3796, or a maroon 2006 Cadillac with a Virginia plate VMV-8238.

If you have seen any of the people or cars mentioned above, you can contact local authorities or the Roanoke County Police Department at (540) 777-8798.