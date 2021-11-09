Amazon to establish East Coast supply hub in Stafford County

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Amazon is establishing a new cross-dock fulfillment center in Stafford County, according to an announcement from Gov. Ralph Northam’s office.

The 630,000 square-foot facility will be the starting point where products from third-party vendors will be sorted, repacked and sent to other Amazon distribution centers. Northam’s office said the center will open in the second half of 2022 and create 500 new jobs.

“This new fulfillment center will create 500 well-paying jobs in Stafford County,” Northam said in a statement. “We are proud that the Commonwealth is a thriving hub for Amazon’s supply chain and the home to the most impressive workforce in the nation.”

Virginia competed with Maryland and North Carolina for this project.

“Virginia’s strategic location, extensive infrastructure networks, and world-class port provide Amazon continued opportunities for growth in the Commonwealth, and we welcome this new cross-dock fulfillment center in Stafford County,” said Brian Ball, Secretary of Commerce and Trade.

The governor’s office said the Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Stafford County and The Port of Virginia to secure the project for the Commonwealth. As a result, Amazon is eligible to receive benefits from the Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Development Zone Grant Program, and company employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.