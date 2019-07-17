Amazon bringing new facility to Richmond, creating 150 jobs

FILE – In this June 30, 2011, file photo, a United Parcel Service driver delivers packages from Amazon.com in Palo Alto, Calif. A joke book written by a conservative author and filled with blank pages in a dig at Democrats topped Amazon’s list of best sellers on March 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Amazon is bringing a new facility to the city of Richmond.

The specialty fulfillment and last-mile delivery center, which will be located on the I-95 Logistics Center site, will add 150 new jobs.

“The new fulfillment and delivery center in the City of Richmond will create additional 21st-century job opportunities and help advance Virginia’s position as a leader in the supply chain management industry. My administration remains committed to continuing our important partnership with Amazon and driving economic growth in communities across our Commonwealth,” Governor Ralph Northam said.

Amazon launched its Virginia fulfillment operations in 2013. It has since grown its workforce in the Commonwealth to over 10,000 full-time employees.

The company currently operates 10 fulfillment and sortation centers, as well as delivery stations in Ashland, Chesapeake, Chester, Clear Brook, Petersburg, Richmond, Springfield, and Sterling. The company also operates one Tech Hub, 13 Whole Foods Market store locations, and Prime Now Hubs in Richmond, Springfield, and Virginia Beach.

