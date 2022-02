Pittsburgh’s Femi Odukale (2) attempts to disrupt a pass by Virginia Tech’s David N’Guessan (1) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Blacksburg, Va., Monday, Feb. 7 2022. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Keve Aluma scored 18 points and Virginia Tech held Pittsburgh to a season-low point total en route to a second win over the Panthers in three nights, posting a 74-47 victory.

The Hokies now have won four straight games, posted their fourth consecutive win on a Monday night and play their next three games at home.

Pittsburgh lost for the fourth straight games.