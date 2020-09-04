Allied Universal planning to hire over 100 employees in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Allied Universal announced on Thursday they are planning to hire over 100 security professionals throughout Hampton Roads.

The security and facility services company says they will offer open house hiring events on Sept. 10, Sept. 17, Sept. 24, and Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The events will be at the branch office located at 2019 Old Greenbrier Road, Suite B, in Chesapeake.

The positions will be open for locations in Norfolk, Chesapeake, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Portsmouth, and Hampton.

Allied Universal is also using a virtual interview process where applicants can complete the company’s online application through highly advanced video interviewing technology.

“Our number one priority is to keep our employees safe and healthy in the workplace,” said Steve Jones, chairman and CEO of Allied Universal. “We have a dedicated safety team constantly monitoring all COVID-19 developments ensuring we continuously educate our employees to understand and follow the CDC guidelines.”

Allied Universal said they dedicate themselves as a company by providing an equal opportunity and is committed is to hiring a diverse workforce.

The company is offering full-time positions, company benefits including medical and dental, life insurance, 401(k), holidays, and more.

Applicants can apply online by using this link.

