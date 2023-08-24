RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — New data released by Airbnb has determined this year’s most popular destinations for family summer vacations across the nation.

During the study, Airbnb found an increase of nearly 10% in family trips booked in the first half of the year through the popular vacation rental company in 2023 when compared to the same time period last year.

According to Airbnb, the data is based on the top proportion of family nights booked per state in the first half of 2023 for summer check-in between June and August.

With popular destinations including the Virginia Aquarium, First Landing State Park, Cape Henry Lighthouse, the boardwalk, and, of course, the beach — it may or may not come as a surprise that the study found Virginia Beach was the most popular family summer vacation spot in Virginia.

Other top summer travel destinations included:

Anaheim, California

Port Aransas, Texas

Anchorage, Alaska

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Cheyenne, Wyoming

Niagara Falls, New York

Lower, New Jersey

Baltimore, Maryland

Fayetteville, West Virginia

Louisville, Kentucky

Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Bay Lake, Florida

Surfside Beach, South Carolina

North Topsail Beach, North Carolina

Virginia Beach, Virginia

Find the full list of top family summer travel destinations from Airbnb here.