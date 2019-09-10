AG Herring issues warning against do-it-yourself sexual assault kits

Image of the Me Too Kit from the product wesite.

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Attorney General Mark Herring has issued a warning about a new product that purportedly offers sexual assault victims a way to perform their own forensic evidence collection.

Herring’s office issued a news release Tuesday saying the “MeToo Kit” might keep survivors of sexual violence from connecting with healthcare resources and support systems they need.

The release said evidence collected by kits like this could be ruled inadmissible in court due to “chain of custody issues.”

File photo of Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

According to the product’s website, it is designed to give survivors the ability to collect evidence “in a setting and timing of their choice.”

The MeToo Kit is not on the market, but the website asks visitors to join a waiting list by providing their name and email address. There are no prices for the kits listed on the website.

Herring is the latest attorney general to object to these kits. The Associated Press reported last month Michigan’s attorney general demanded that the product not be sold in the state.

The attorney general has been working to clear Virginia’s backlog of untested rape kits over the last four years — and to develop a new statewide PERK Tracking System that’s used by the Virginia Department of Forensic Science, local agencies and hospitals.

According to the DFS, PERKs — or Physical Evidence Recovery Kits — are used to collect biological evidence from victims. A new law passed in 2016 created a “comprehensive procedure” for the collection, storage, and analysis of PERKs in Virginia.

The website for the MeToo Kit claims the company has a “multi-step plan” to make sure the kits retain chain of custody, but that there is “no guarantee” the evidence will be admissible. The company says they will be “lobbying for support in the future” from “federal and state jurisdictions.”

Herring said in a statement Tuesday, “A true survivor-centered, trauma-informed response to sexual violence includes not just evidence collection, but also examination by medical professionals, including specially trained Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners, treatment for injuries, screenings for pregnancy or infections, and mental health resources and support that promotes healing and recovery.”