AG Herring, Coalition to Stop Gun Violence host virtual roundtable discussion on gun violence prevention

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring and the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence discussed recent national gun violence on Monday, as well as new gun laws in the Commonwealth.

Herring was also joined on Monday, April 19 by law enforcement and families impacted by gun violence.

Andy Parker — the father of local journalist Alison Parker, who was shot and killed in 2015 — also spoke.

He says finding a solution and making an effort to discuss gun violence can be uncomfortable, but it’s also important.

“We have to make sure that people don’t get numb to this issue,” Andy Parker said. “I think that it’s probably very easy to do because it’s happening with such frequency that I do think people are starting to become numb to it.”

In addition, advocates discussed the surged in the number of domestic violence cases during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the rise in violence against Asian Americans.