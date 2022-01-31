After Pittsburgh bridge collapse, what’s the state of bridges in Virginia?

CENTRAL VIRGINIA, Va. (WRIC) — The bridge collapse in Pittsburgh that injured ten people last week is putting attention on the stability of bridges across the nation, including here in Virginia.

The National Bridge Inventory reported that of Virginia’s 13,997 bridges, 530 or 3.8% are structurally deficient. This means one of the key elements are in poor or worse condition.

In July, Sen. Mark Warner and other state leaders visited Richmond’s Mayo bridge. There, Warner called for action on the infrastructure bill, which was eventually signed by President Joe Biden in November.

According to the United States Department of Transportation, $7.7 billion in federal highway funding will go to Virginia over five years for highways and bridges.

Dr. John Kim, Richmond’s city engineer, said in a previous interview with 8News that water is causing damage to the Mayo bridge.

“They push it out the concrete with tremendous force it causes more cracks and it gets worse and worse,” he said.

The American Society of Civil Engineers gives the country an annual report for infrastructure. The nation’s infrastructure earned a C- in the 2021 Infrastructure Report Card.

The society said “Virginia faces infrastructure challenges of its own. For example, driving on roads in need of repair in Virginia costs each driver $517 per year, and 4.4% of bridges are rated structurally deficient.”

If you’re wondering if you consistently cross a structurally deficient bridge, the National Bridge Inventory has a list detailing which ones are in poor condition. Of the most traveled bridges with structural deficiencies, one is in Chesterfield, three are in Henrico, one is in Petersburg and three are in Richmond.