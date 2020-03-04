Adult, 3 kids displaced after fire causes significant damage to Chesapeake home

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — An adult and three children are out of their Deep Creek home after a kitchen fire caused significant damage Wednesday morning.

Firefighters say they were called to the 2000 block of Locks Landing Crescent at 7:28 a.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the rear of the house. The fire was brought under control at 7:40 a.m. and contained to the kitchen with little extension to the attic, firefighters say.

Chesapeake Fire Department photo

All of the residents were able to safely evacuate before firefighters arrived and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the Red Cross is assisting the family with lodging.