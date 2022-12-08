CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAVY) — The man accused of shooting and killing three UVA football players and injuring two other students is expected to make his second court appearance.

22-year-old Christopher Darnell Jones’ status hearing is at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, at the Albemarle General District Court.

He faces three counts of second-degree murder, two counts of malicious wounding, and five counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The shooting occurred in November as the students were returning from a class field trip from Washington D.C.

Jones is currently being held with at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail. He was denied bond during his first court appearance.

Jones shot and killed Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry. He also injured Mike Hollins and Marlee Morgan. Both have been released from hospital care.

UVA continued to mourn and remember the three men who died.

The university recently gave posthumous degrees to the families of the three students who died.

Davis Jr., a junior and wide receiver on the Cavaliers football team, majored in African American and African studies. Chandler, a sophomore and wide receiver, majored in American studies at the school.

Perry, a senior and linebacker for the football team, was a double major in studio art and in African American and African studies.

In addition, the NCAA is allowing any UVA football player whose eligibility expired this past season to play an extra year.